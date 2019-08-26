No more taking EVERYTHING out of your carry-on bag to go through security? Really.

“It means, for the passenger, no more taking your laptop out, no more taking your phone out, no more having to take liquids and separate all those things,” explains Grant Shapps, UK Transport Secretary.

Check out these new 3D scanners. They work like a CT machine in a hospital allowing screeners to zoom in and rotate a carry-on bag for a 360 degree view.

More than a dozen major airports in the US are already using the technology - including LAX, New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, airlines are using facial recognition for boarding

And major airports in the UK will soon be required to have them as well. London's Heathrow Airport is the first to test out the equipment.

“We will be able to detect things that we can't currently detect, and we can anticipate some of the threats that might be coming at us from threats such as Isis and Al Qaeda, and we can get ahead of the enemy,” says John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow CEO.

Verify: Are You More Likely To Get Sick After Flying?

HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE UNEXPECTED

Aviation experts say the machines create such a clear picture of what's inside a bag, security staff can easily detect explosives. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all major airports in the UK to install the new scanners by the end of 2022.

You'll see more of the 3D scanners here in the US the TSA plans to install more in the coming year.

CAN DRONES FLY OVER YOU PROPERTY?