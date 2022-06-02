Scammers try to rush you into buying their story so you don't think about it logically.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices are up. Grocery prices are up. Scams are up. Let's look at the numbers.

More than 92,000 people aged 60 and older were victims of a scam in 2021 alone. Some lost more than $100,000. One of the most popular scams involves claiming your banking records were found in a car with illegal drugs and now you have to pay cash to get out of trouble.



Here are two call examples from the FBI.



“Every federal agent, they have to arrest you if I give the order to them."



"We are in the process of proceeding against you legally.”

Sherri is one of the many who got this kind of call.

She believed she was in trouble and sent money.



“I went into a state of shock. All I can remember is sending money all over the country,” said Sherri, a scam victim.

While we’re talking about elderly scam stats, scammers don't discriminate, they're looking for victims of all ages.

IT'S A SCAM IF.....





If you have to pay right now to get out of trouble, it's a scam.

Scammers want you to take action right now, before you can think about it logically

If the “government official” or the “company” wants you to pay using a gift card, it's a scam. Think about it, have you ever paid the IRS or the power company with a Visa or Apple iTunes gift card? No.