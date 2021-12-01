Are you still waiting for the $335 extra credit payment from NC?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The check is in the mail. It's a famous saying that has come to mean, You should doubt the check is in the mail!



A 2 Wants To Know viewer writes:

“I never received the $335 stimulus that was supposed to be out by December 15th for parents of at least one dependent.

Do you know what I should do to check on this?”



North Carolina sent out a $335 extra credit grant to help families with remote learning and childcare expenses. Every family with at least one child under the age of 16 would get a check. Those families could use the money any way they wanted.