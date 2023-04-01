Are you watching sporting events for free online? The cost you may be paying for free sports streaming

Consumer Reports warns those free sites often come with the danger of Malware, viruses and seedy commercials.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s World Cup soccer or the NFL—many fans of all different sports want to watch their games from the comfort of their couch. So, what if you don’t get the channel or network your game is on? Some fans turn to free online sports streams.

Consumer Reports experts explain some of those free streams can create big problems for fans. These unauthorized streams are pirated reproductions of copyrighted sports events, and they’re just a Google search away.

Watching them may seem harmless, but Consumer Reports says you’re gambling with your online privacy and security.

"There are a number of problems you can run into, like malware and viruses, among other things. Malware can do anything from locking you out of your computer until you pay a ransom to search through your files for bank account passwords," said Nicholas De Leon of Consumer Reports.

By visiting one of these websites, they could download a file silently in the background to your computer. And basically, that’s all it takes.

These websites can also include seedy content and lots of ads. So what can you do if you don’t want to miss a big game? CR says to consider a cable replacement service like FuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, which offer lots of sports channels.

And some games also stream legally on services such as Apple TV, Peacock, or Prime Video. You can often sign up for a free trial and then cancel anytime.

Consumer Reports doesn’t recommend or condone using unauthorized free streams but says if you’re doing it anyway, use a mobile device instead of a computer to reduce your risk of contracting malware.

If you use a computer, make sure it’s updated with the latest operating system and security patches. And use an ad blocker.