Are your Hamilton tickets real? Tanger Center warns of fake sites.

Right now, no individual tickets are being sold to the general public. If you find some, it's from an unauthorized dealer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tanger Center sent out a warning:

Please be aware of fake pages and events for Hamilton on Facebook. Single tickets for Hamilton are not yet on sale for Tanger Center performances and any pages claiming to have tickets at this time are not authentic. TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com are the only authorized sellers of tickets for Tanger Center shows.

It’s not just on Facebook. 2 Wants To Know Googled ‘Buy Hamilton tickets in Greensboro NC’. A whole lot of listings popped up from Vivid Seats to Event Tickets Center. Those were the top two. Both are identified as being ads. The actual Tanger Center website is third on the search list.



If you're looking for tickets, you might just click the first one on the list, thinking you were in the right place.

Vivid Seats shows they can get you upfront and in the middle. There is a small note in the upper right-hand corner that tells you: The prices are set by sellers and may be over face value. This disclaimer tells you the tickets aren't coming from Tanger, but some third party. In the Zone Seating Section, it says: This listing describes tickets that the seller does not own, but is offering to procure for you.

While the website discloses it has third-party ticket sellers, a lot of folks skim by that and are just happy thinking they found tickets. Here's what you need to know about Hamilton tickets from the source:



The only tickets available for Hamilton right now are for current Tanger Center Broadway season ticket holders.



The date for individual tickets to go on sale to the general public for Hamilton is still to be determined

