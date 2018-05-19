RALEIGH, NC -- Pious Lion of Asheville is recalling Kratom powder after tests by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) revealed traces of salmonella in the product.

According to Joe Reardon, assistant commissioner of regulatory programs, this is an important issue that customers should take seriously.

“This is a very serious issue and consumers should take immediate action if they have these products in their homes. Consumers are advised to discard these products and are warned not to consume them."

The products below are also included in this advisory

Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent Limited Release Pink Bali, 1 oz

Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent White Maeng DA, Bright Uplifting Energy, 4 oz

These products may be sold in other size packages, and none of the packages show code information according to Reardon.

Containers that may have been used to store Kratom products should be washed thoroughly and sanitized.

To prevent cross-contamination, consumers are recommended to wash their hands, work surfaces, utensils and avoid preparing food after contact with the products.

