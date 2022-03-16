Ask the Vet: Do's and don'ts of handling orphaned wildlife

You'll probably some more animals on their own as we turn to spring. Dr. Kelley Gebhardt says how you handle it depends on the animal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is right around the corner. We'll be headed outside more. That means we have a better chance at running into some wildlife.

Dr. Kelly Gebhardt from Happy Tails Emergency Veterinary Clinic in Greensboro said there's also a higher probability of seeing orphaned animals like birds and rabbits.

Gebhardt shared some of the do's and don'ts of handling those situations when they come up.

Bird Nestlings

Bird nestlings are babies that are pink and just beginning to grow feathers. Gebhardt said if you come across one and it looks healthy, you can put it back in the nest.

Gebhardt said human scent will not deter a parent from returning to its baby.

You can then watch for few hours to see if its parents return. If they don't, Gebhardt said you should a licensed rehabilitator for advice.

Bird Fledglings

Bird fledgings are older than the nestlings. You can tell the difference because they have feathers and short tails.

Gebhardt said they leave the nest before they can fly. She explained they spend about a week on the ground practicing being an adult. She said as long as the bird appears healthy, leave it alone. If you're really concerned, Gebhardt said watch for a hour or so to see if the parents are feeding it.

Gebhardt said the best for a fledging's survival is to leave it under its parents' care.

Baby Rabbits

Gebhardt warned rabbits are really anxious creatures. She said they could even die from stress.

If you find a nest of baby rabbits, Gebhardt suggested making an "X" with blades of grass. If it's disturbed the next day, you know the parent is caring for them.

Gebhardt said if you do need to handle the rabbit because it needs help, do so gently. She suggested placing it in a small, dark box in a warm, quiet spot.

Gebhardt said no matter what animal it is, you shouldn't feed a baby that you come across. She explained most sick, injured or abandoned animals are cold and shouldn't eat until their temperatures returns to normal.