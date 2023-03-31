At what age can you legally buy & possess a firearm?

The laws vary from state to state.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know took a look at gun laws and the age you can legally buy and possess a gun. The age varies from state to state.

In North Carolina, a 21-year-old can buy and possess any kind of legal firearm, but an 18-year-old, which is the age of the person Police say is involved in the Forsyth Tech shooting investigation, can't buy or possess a handgun. Although they can buy or have a shotgun or rifle.

In North Carolina, if kids are under the age of 12 years old but have permission to use a firearm and are under the supervision of an adult, it's legal for them to possess a firearm.

Why isn't the law the same for all firearms? We asked Greensboro Attorney Jason Keith.



“It just goes back to the days when kids used to go hunting and stuff. I can remember growing up as a kid in Onslow County and going hunting with my dad at age 14. But they do have more restrictions on firearms the smaller they get because they can be concealed,” said Jason Keith of Keith Law & Associates, PLLC.

In this situation at Forsyth Tech, the Winston-Salem police say the 18-year-old had a handgun, which is illegal in itself.

Regardless of age, possession of a firearm on campus is also illegal.

