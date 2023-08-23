ADHD treatment and behavioral therapy

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a medical term that we often hear, but may not know all that it entails.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects the areas of the brain responsible for our executive functions, such as focus, organization, and impulse control. It is not a mental illness, learning disability, or behavior disorder. ADHD is a developmental impairment of certain parts of the brain that can occur in both children and adults.



CHILDREN VS. ADULT

In children, some of the most noticeable ADHD symptoms involve intense hyperactivity and impulsivity. Kids with the disorder may seem to be constantly in motion and unable to wait their turn. Their struggles to pay attention and sit still are most noticeable in a school environment. Adults, on the other hand, typically have less noticeable hyperactive and impulsive symptoms. They may feel restless or make risky decisions in their personal life, but others may not connect these behaviors with ADHD. Generally, ADHD in adults typically involves more of a struggle with inattentive symptoms, like losing things, being forgetful, and not paying attention to detail. These challenges can have an impact on performance at work and can affect someone’s relationships with friends and family. In women, a few common symptoms include time management challenges, ongoing feelings of stress and being overwhelmed, chronic disorganization, struggles with money management, and a history of anxiety and depression.

ADHD IN EDUCATION

Students with ADHD often struggle more with boredom and putting mental effort into challenging tasks. Teachers may also struggle to keep students with ADHD engaged and interested in learning. Students with ADHD may also need more support. Physical and social activity are also important for students with ADHD. A few of the common challenges people with ADHD face include time management, trouble focusing and paying attention, disorganization and overwhelm, difficulty sleeping, irritability, perfectionist tendencies, relationship problems, work problems, or self-medicating with alcohol or drugs.

ADHD TREATMENT

There isn’t a cure for ADHD. However, treatment can be very successful in helping people with this disorder manage their symptoms. There are several types of ADHD treatment which may be recommended, including:

Medication is considered to be one of the most effective options for treating this disorder. Stimulant medications for ADHD improve symptoms in 70% to 80% of children and about 70% of adults. Non-stimulants are available as well and can be a good alternative for people who don’t respond to stimulants or shouldn’t use stimulant medications due to certain health concerns.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can also be helpful for people with ADHD. It helps with overcoming negative thought patterns and coping with ADHD symptoms in a healthy way. This type of therapy is primarily focused on mental and emotional support.

Behavior therapy is often recommended as a treatment option for children with ADHD. This type of therapy is aimed at developing practical skills to deal with ADHD symptoms at home and at school. These skills are typically reinforced with a system of rewards and consequences.