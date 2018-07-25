GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's an easy way for schemers to make money: they file your tax returns before you do and pocket your tax refund! And it happens a lot according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

The IRS estimates in 2016 there were more than $12 billion worth of tax refund fraud. But they were able to stop most of it about $10.5 billion. Still "at least one point six billion was paid out to fraudsters,” the audit says.

Auditors write that the "IRS has made progress … developing an authentication strategy" to prove it's really you filing your taxes. "However, it has not prioritized the initiatives supporting its strategy nor identified the resources required to complete them." Basically they have a plan, but no clear way to pay for or execute large parts of it.

For example one idea to cut fraud: "sending notifications to taxpayers about activity on their account. … However the IRS has not identified resources required to complete these activities."

Auditors came up with 11 steps to get the ball rolling on making the plan happen. And the "IRS agreed with recommendations.”

While they continue to try and protect you better -- the best way to prevent refund fraud is to file your taxes as early as possible.

