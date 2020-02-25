GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is it time for you to shop around for a better auto insurance rate? Well, timing is everything.

“In the state of NC if you cancel your policy in the middle of your policy whether it's 6 months or one year, you can be and will be charged a cancellation penalty,” explains Christopher Cook from Alliance Insurance Services. So, if your policy ends March 1st, you want your new policy to start March 1st.

When you shop around, there are only so many ways you can save on insurance. Your driving history is your driving history. You'll pretty much pay the same for that anywhere.

(See this WEB EXTRA about how long a ticket or accident stays on your insurance record as a surcharge!)

But you have choices when it comes to cost with liability, comprehensive and collision coverage. Let’s take it one at a time. The cheapest option for liability.

The cheapest liability is $30,000 in coverage. That means insurance will pay that much if you hit someone and they have auto damage and medical bills. Here’s an estimate of how it breaks down:

30K coverage $235 every 6 months

100K coverage $260 every 6 months

250K coverage $290 every 6 months

As you might imagine, Cook recommends you have $250,000 in coverage.

He sees the claims and most are for more than $30,000. And you know what happens when the claim is more than your insurance?

“Unfortunately we see the at-fault party has hurt them more than 30K. And if you buy reduced liability, then the other person is coming after you to pay. Your checkbook, your savings...your possessions. Dropping your liability will save you money-- is the least thing I would recommend.”

What can you skimp on? You have 2 choices.

Comprehensive coverage-- that pays for damage to your car when it's not accident related, like if a tree limb falls on it.

Collision coverage-- this pays the damages on your car if you're in a crash.



You can opt out of both, but it also means if something happens. you're stuck with paying it all on your own.