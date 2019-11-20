Guilford County School (GCS) bus drivers are demanding action now. Saying they will walk out on Monday and Tuesday over pay issues.

While GCS has said they would like to pay their drivers more, the decision ultimately comes down to a state issue, and the numbers back that up.

North Carolina bus drivers typically make just under $14 an hour according to indeed.com. That comes out to be 10% less than the national average which is around $15.50 an hour.

Neighboring states are also low. Indeed.com says that South Carolina is about 11% lower than the national average, and Virginia is 16% lower.