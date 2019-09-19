A company has a new plant-based formula that extends the “life” of fruits and vegetables and now Kroger stores across the country will start selling avocados treated with the solution. The end result is meant to produce longer lasting fruit and reduce waste.

Apeel Sciences says their produce “stays fresh two to three times longer, which promotes more sustainable growing practices, better quality food, and less food waste from farm to retail shelf to home.” The company’s formula essentially creates a secondary peel on produce that prevents water and carbon dioxide from escaping, while also keeping oxygen out.

Kroger will introduce the new Apeel avocados on the aisles of about 1,100 of its nearly 2,800 grocery stores starting this month. The companies say the goal of their new partnership is to prevent millions of avocados from ending up in landfills each year.

The largest grocery retailer in the U.S. is also starting an Apeel asparagus and lime pilot program in stores across Cincinnati, Ohio, later this fall.

In a press release statement Kroger’s vice president of produce, Frank Romero, said, “Kroger is excited to offer more customers Apeel avocados and introduce longer-lasting limes and asparagus, marking another milestone on our journey to achieving our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision.”

Kroger said it will sell Apeel avocados, asparagus and limes at the same price as untreated versions of the produce.

