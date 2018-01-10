GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Coliseum holds 22,000 people.
Last year, the flu virus killed enough people to fill up the Coliseum almost four times -- about 80,000 people died last year nationwide, 389 of those people lived right here in North Carolina.
Consumer Reports has a few points to keep in mind if you get the flu:
DO: Get an anti-viral medication like Tamiflu. It shortens the flu by one to three days.
DON’T: Use a cough suppressant. Experts say the cough usually goes away on its own.
Use anitbiotics for a viral infection. It doesn’t help and can make your body resistant to commonly used antibiotics.
To avoid getting the flu
DO: Use a humidifier and set it at 30% to 50%. Dry air allows the flu virus to live longer.
Avoid touching your nose and eyes.
Wash your hands with soap and water and rub your hands together for at least :20