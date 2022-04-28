Breaking the ice: Culture and etiquette expert explains how to avoid awkward moments | 2 Wants to Know

Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer said people tend to make a few common mistakes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Introducing yourself to new people can get intimidating for some people. No matter how times you've tried meeting someone new, it can get awkward.

Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer said there are several things to keep in mind that can help you get past the nerves and have a seamless introduction.

Introduction

Schweitzer said to make eye contact with each person you are meeting when introducing yourself. She said you should use polite language and speak clearly.

Schweitzer suggested using your first and last name the first time you meet someone.

Schweitzer said you should default to courtesy titles and last names when in a formal situation or there's a generational difference with the person you're talking to. She said when it's more casual, like at work or family parties, you can introduce yourself with your full name and family relationship.

Conversation mistakes

Schweitzer said people make four common conversation mishaps.

She said you should avoid multitasking. Conversations require full attention, so you can pick up on both verbal and nonverbal cues.

Schweitzer warned you shouldn't insert yourself into conversations. When you make yourself a part of someone's story or experience, it invalidates what they just said.

Schweitzer said too many people hear rather than listen. If you can't fully invest in the conversation, suggest another time to talk.

She said don't interrupt others when they're talking. Inattentive listening is frustrating, but constantly interjecting is also a conversational mishap, according to Schweitzer.

Awkward situations

We've all been there. Someone strikes up a conversation topic that can just turn things uncomfortable.

Schweitzer said having an exit strategy is always a good idea. She said you can also reserve your opinion to yourself if you don't want things to escalate.

Schweitzer suggested keeping it cool if the other person or people keep hitting you with questions about something awkward. If that happens, she said you can say you're undecided about a certain subject.