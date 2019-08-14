GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time to dust off those backpacks, because it's time for a new school year! So parents -- this Back 2 School Guide is just for you. We've got information on school bus safety, including a new bus tracking app, as well as shots and supplies.

SCHOOL BUS SAFETY:

Remember to give yourself extra time to get where you're going, because you'll be sharing the road with school buses. Packing patience could save you time, a headache, and money. Getting a traffic ticket in a school zone is not cheap.

Also, give yourself a little refresher on when to stop for a school bus. Check out this story with different scenarios involving a stopped school bus.

Guilford County parents may want to add a helpful app on their phones called Here Comes The Bus. The app allows parents to track their child's bus in real-time, and will be available for use starting August 26.

VACCINATIONS:

Make sure your child is all up-to-date on vaccinations. Check out North Carolina's immunization requirements for Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Guilford County parents can take advantage of two free upcoming mobile vaccine clinics. These clinics are for insured and uninsured rising 7th graders who have not had their TDAP and MCV immunizations. Click here for more information on the clinics coming up on August 17 and August 24.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND OPEN HOUSE:

Paper, pens, pencils - check! Do you need anything else? Be sure to check out your school district's website to find out exactly what your child needs to succeed.

Take The Anxiety Out Of Start Of Middle School

And mark your calendar for open house dates at your child's school. It's a good opportunity to meet your child's teacher, and ask any questions you may have about expectations for the school year.

Guilford County Schools Open House Information

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Open House Information (scroll about half-way down)

