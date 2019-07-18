GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the restaurant business it’s all about good food and customers. If the food is wonderful but not many show up the restaurant fails. Coincidently if many show up and the food is bad the eatery will ultimately fail. “It’s very competitive, (the business), there are lots of restaurants out there,” said Nick Saba of Sarah’s Kabob Shop.

The Mediterranean restaurant has been in Greensboro for six years specializing in gyros, falafels and salads. A quick search of the reviews and it’s clear to see the place is not only popular but affordable, “We have a nice following,” Saba says.

Outgrowing its old spot, the shop moved to a bigger and nicer location earlier this year. Customers loved the new and improved restaurant, but the move came with a problem. The popular website TripAdvisor accidently removed the restaurant from its website, “There was not anything there,” said Saba.

While loyal customers knew exactly where to go to find the restaurant, first time visitors were not able to go on TripAdvisor and find them. If you were from out of town trying to find a Mediterranean restaurant Sarah’s Kabob Shop would not come up, “We tried discussing this (with TripAdvisor), emailing them to try and fix it,” said Saba.

After weeks of trying unsuccessfully to get the shop listed again on TripAdvisor Saba and the marketing team at Sarah’s called 2 Wants to Know, “We just needed some help.” said Hassan Ragab.

WFMY News 2's Call for Action team reached out to TripAdvisor and explained the situation. An account executive told us the company would investigate the matter and get back to us. It took about a week, but TripAdvisor was able to solve the issue and get Sarah’s listed again, “Since (we called) News 2, the problem is fixed,” said Ragab.

Bon appétit y'all!