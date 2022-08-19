Getting your pets ready for back-to-school changes

The new school year comes with new schedules and adjustments for families. This includes your pets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going back to school is never easy for the parents, the kids or your furry friends.

A new school year means new schedules and it can be a big adjustment for your pets.

Preparing for the change in schedule

Help your pets adjust to the new schedule by starting that schedule a week or more in advance, if possible.

Set your alarm to the time when the new schedule will start.

Start pulling out the lunch box, backpack, and other items in the morning so your pet starts to associate them with the morning routine.

Start leaving the house for gradually longer periods of time during the day

If you notice signs of anxiety in your pet, consult your veterinarian

A tired pet is a happy pet. Consider walking/exercising them in the morning (and evening) if possible.

While your pet is home alone

Leave interactive toys and treats for your pet to play with to prevent boredom.

Playing soothing sounds for your pet on the radio or TV. Some pets love to watch TV

Pet proof your home and back yard if your pet has access to a doggy door.

If needed, crate your pet to ensure their safety.

Leaving and Returning Home

Make the departure and return to home as low key as possible.

If you can stand it, ignore your pet when you return home for the first few minutes or even until they settle down. Too much attention around the time of leaving or returning home often increase our pet’s anxiety.

Make up for it by spending special quality time with them during the weekends, before bed, etc.

Make sure your pet’s ID tag and microchip information are up to date in case they sneak out the door during the morning rush or afternoon return.

Keep backpacks and lunch boxes out of reach

Backpacks contain many items that our pets should not get into.

Backpacks may contain items that if they are chewed up and ingested, could cause toxicities or gastrointestinal foreign bodies.

Items left over from lunch could cause toxicities.

Top Lunchbox and Backpack Toxins (from the ASPCA)

Gum (which can contain xylitol)

Grapes and raisins

Macadamia nuts

Onions, garlic

Moldy food

(Chocolate)

Cold packs used to keep food cool

ADHD medications

Albuterol inhalers

OTC medications such as NSAIDs and acetaminophen

Illicit drugs and synthetic marijuana

