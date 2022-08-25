Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations

Culture and Etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer explains how parents and students can get through awkward situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone.

We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.

The biggest change for parents will likely be procedures for entering the building. Due to the pandemic and several incidents of school violence, many districts tightened up policies.That means it'll be harder for some parents to get into the building.

Schweitzer suggested that parents stay calm. She said it's an adjustment for everyone. She also recommended that parents go over policies before going to the school, so there are no surprises.

Students will likely meet a bunch of new teachers and administrators as they head back to school. Schweitzer said it's important that students make an effort to get to know people they'll work with often.

If offered, Schweitzer said students should shake hands with the staff and faculty. She said it helps students build confidence and develops leadership skills.