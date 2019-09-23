GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aside from you house, your car is likely the second most expensive thing you own. So when it won't start, what's wrong with it? It could be several different things, or it could be that you put bad gas in the tank.

One woman in Indiana went through an issue with bad gasoline. A service manager spotted the problem not by looking in the gas tank, but at the spark plugs. The dealer tested the fuel and showed it was contaminated. The bill to fix it was about $2,000.

If you feel you've put bad gas in your car, be sure to file a complaint with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Their number is 919-733-3246. The sooner you call, the quicker they can send an inspector out to order any necessary action the station owner might need to take. You can also email the department through their website. Just click the "Contact" tab.