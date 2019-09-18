It’s your mom’s fault! That’s what you’ve always been told when it came to why you’re looking your hair. But is that true?

Dr. Daniel Brown, a plastic surgeon says genetics plays a role in everything. Is baldness is a trait you inherit from your mom's side of the family? Dr. Brown says no. “It’s a complete wive’s tale.”

So where does that myth come from? Experts male pattern baldness occurs in men whose hair follicles are sensitive to the hormone Dihydrotestosterone, or DHT and over time DHT sensitive hair becomes weaker, and eventually stops growing.



One of the genes that triggers this condition is passed down on the x chromosome, however, It’s not the only gene that contributes to baldness.

And in addition, “there are many other things that can lead to hair loss, Thyroid problems, vitamin deficiencies, protein deficiencies.

Do high levels of testosterone contribute to baldness?

The answer is no.



According to the National Institutes of Health, hair loss has been observed in both high and low testosterone males. And it’s not about the level of testosterone, it’s about how sensitive your hair follicles are to the influence of hormones like DHT.



So why do men tend to lose the hair on the top of their heads first, rather than the back? Dr. Brown says that’s because the hair follicles in the back are somehow resistant to DHT. Though researchers don’t know exactly why.



And while there are products on the market that help you keep the hair you have, it usually doesn’t regrow hair the person that figures out how to regrow hair with a pill is going to do very well for themselves for sure!