Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December

These scams include everything from fake charities to puppy purchases.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December.

Compromised account scam

Chances are you've gotten those emails warning about a suspicious charge on your account, or you've been charged for something you didn't buy. The BBB calls those compromised account scams.

This is how it happens:

You're told about suspicious activity or charged for something you didn't buy

The scammer tells you to act immediately

But don't do it! They will steal your identity or money

How to protect yourself:

Be extra cautious with unsolicited calls, emails, and texts

Don’t panic, and don’t feel intimidated

Don't use a link, website, or phone number they provide

Understand how businesses handle communications

Never give your personal information to strangers

Fake charities

Americans make 40 percent of their donations during the last few weeks of the year, and scammers are trying to take advantage of that. Yates says they often hide behind sound-alike names. One example: the National Heart Association or the American Heart Association, which one is real?

Another example is the fake American Veterans Foundation:

In 2019, it raised $6.5 million

It claimed its mission was to provide care packages and aid for deployed troops and homeless vets

Instead, the Federal Trade Commission said it used 92 percent of its money for telemarketing and administration costs

How to give wisely:

Get the charity's exact name

Check its website for basic information about its work

Check it on Give.org, part of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance

Give to BBB Accredited charities

Online shopping scams

You still have time to get the perfect gift, but as holiday shopping deadlines close in you're in danger of falling for online shopping scams more than ever.

In these scams, you either never get the item you ordered or what you receive is either counterfeit or nothing like what was advertised.

Just because a site looks legitimate, doesn't mean it is legitimate.

How to protect yourself:

Research the website on BBB.org and BBB.org/ScamTracker

Look for the Accredited Business Seal

Search the website name and word "scam"

Look up contact information

Pay with a credit card

Fake shipping notices

As you buy online, you'll receive those shipping notifications. It makes it easy for scammers to slip in and fake a shipping notice for you to fall for.

May contain a training link, saying there is "difficulty delivering package" or asking you to update delivery preferences

It forces you to give up personal info or download malware

How to protect yourself:

Don't click any links

Go directly to the carrier's website

Log in and use the retailer's tracking tool

Puppy scams

A dog is a big commitment, but for families who are ready, a puppy could be the perfect Christmas surprise.

But, don't just fall for a fluffy face. Yates said 80 percent of sponsored pet ads on the internet are fact.

The scam:

Dog is available for a low price

You have to pay using Cash App

The costs start adding up for things like a special crate and vaccines

The buyer loses anywhere between $100 and $1,000

You never get the puppy

How to protect yourself:

See pets in person before paying any money

Set up a video call to view the animal

Conduct a reverse image search

Research the breed

Research the breeder

Look for the Accredited Business Seal

Check out a local animal shelter

Free gift card scam

While you're hunting for the best gift deals, the promise of a free gift card could trick you.

The scam:

They e-mail you to fill out a form

It's a loyal customer offer

Or there's a pop-up ad/text message that you're a prize winner

How to protect yourself: