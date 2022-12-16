Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December.
Compromised account scam
Chances are you've gotten those emails warning about a suspicious charge on your account, or you've been charged for something you didn't buy. The BBB calls those compromised account scams.
This is how it happens:
- You're told about suspicious activity or charged for something you didn't buy
- The scammer tells you to act immediately
- But don't do it! They will steal your identity or money
How to protect yourself:
- Be extra cautious with unsolicited calls, emails, and texts
- Don’t panic, and don’t feel intimidated
- Don't use a link, website, or phone number they provide
- Understand how businesses handle communications
- Never give your personal information to strangers
Fake charities
Americans make 40 percent of their donations during the last few weeks of the year, and scammers are trying to take advantage of that. Yates says they often hide behind sound-alike names. One example: the National Heart Association or the American Heart Association, which one is real?
Another example is the fake American Veterans Foundation:
- In 2019, it raised $6.5 million
- It claimed its mission was to provide care packages and aid for deployed troops and homeless vets
- Instead, the Federal Trade Commission said it used 92 percent of its money for telemarketing and administration costs
How to give wisely:
- Get the charity's exact name
- Check its website for basic information about its work
- Check it on Give.org, part of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance
- Give to BBB Accredited charities
Online shopping scams
You still have time to get the perfect gift, but as holiday shopping deadlines close in you're in danger of falling for online shopping scams more than ever.
In these scams, you either never get the item you ordered or what you receive is either counterfeit or nothing like what was advertised.
Just because a site looks legitimate, doesn't mean it is legitimate.
How to protect yourself:
- Research the website on BBB.org and BBB.org/ScamTracker
- Look for the Accredited Business Seal
- Search the website name and word "scam"
- Look up contact information
- Pay with a credit card
Fake shipping notices
As you buy online, you'll receive those shipping notifications. It makes it easy for scammers to slip in and fake a shipping notice for you to fall for.
- May contain a training link, saying there is "difficulty delivering package" or asking you to update delivery preferences
- It forces you to give up personal info or download malware
How to protect yourself:
- Don't click any links
- Go directly to the carrier's website
- Log in and use the retailer's tracking tool
Puppy scams
A dog is a big commitment, but for families who are ready, a puppy could be the perfect Christmas surprise.
But, don't just fall for a fluffy face. Yates said 80 percent of sponsored pet ads on the internet are fact.
The scam:
- Dog is available for a low price
- You have to pay using Cash App
- The costs start adding up for things like a special crate and vaccines
- The buyer loses anywhere between $100 and $1,000
- You never get the puppy
How to protect yourself:
- See pets in person before paying any money
- Set up a video call to view the animal
- Conduct a reverse image search
- Research the breed
- Research the breeder
- Look for the Accredited Business Seal
- Check out a local animal shelter
Free gift card scam
While you're hunting for the best gift deals, the promise of a free gift card could trick you.
The scam:
- They e-mail you to fill out a form
- It's a loyal customer offer
- Or there's a pop-up ad/text message that you're a prize winner
How to protect yourself:
- Don't believe anything is free
- Delete the email
- Don't click the link