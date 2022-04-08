What scams the BBB says you need to watch out for | 2 Wants to Know

Scammers can use QR codes, airplanes, laptops and used cars to get your money. Find out how.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do QR codes, airplanes, laptops and used cars have in common? They're all used in scams.

Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau of Central & Northwest NC was on 2 Wants to Know with warnings about common scams, and how to avoid them.

Fake QR code scams

As the popularity of QR codes increases, so does the number of scams fake QR codes are being used.

Ways scammers use fake QR codes:

On parking meters

In imposter emails & texts

How to protect yourself:

Don't scan QR codes from people you don't know

Confirm friend sent you QR code

Check for tampering

Fake flight cancelations

Delayed and canceled flights continue to be an issue for some airlines and airports. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the top ten airports for most delayed and canceled flights this summer. Scammers have figured out a way to exploit the situation.

The con:

Get text/email saying flight canceled

Call provided number

Rebook for a price

Nothing wrong with the flight

How to protect yourself:

Double-check details before calling support

Look up the customer support number to verify if it's the number that contacted you

Online shopping for tech

Back-to-school shopping is kicking off, and technology is a permanent fixture in the classroom. Many parents may be looking for laptops and tablets for this school year, which means scammers may target you.

How to protect yourself:

Shop with familiar retailers

Be skeptical of low prices

Some companies rarely offer sales

Research the website

Used car scams

Used cars are in high demand these days, and it's another example of scammers taking advantage of the situation.

The scam:

Find make and model online for an excellent price

In a city far away

But a transport company can deliver the car

They keep money in escrow

Ask you to send money by wire transfer/prepaid debit card

How to protect yourself: