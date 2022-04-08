What scams the BBB says you need to watch out for | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do QR codes, airplanes, laptops and used cars have in common? They're all used in scams.
Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau of Central & Northwest NC was on 2 Wants to Know with warnings about common scams, and how to avoid them.
Fake QR code scams
As the popularity of QR codes increases, so does the number of scams fake QR codes are being used.
Ways scammers use fake QR codes:
- On parking meters
- In imposter emails & texts
How to protect yourself:
- Don't scan QR codes from people you don't know
- Confirm friend sent you QR code
- Check for tampering
Fake flight cancelations
Delayed and canceled flights continue to be an issue for some airlines and airports. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the top ten airports for most delayed and canceled flights this summer. Scammers have figured out a way to exploit the situation.
The con:
- Get text/email saying flight canceled
- Call provided number
- Rebook for a price
- Nothing wrong with the flight
How to protect yourself:
- Double-check details before calling support
- Look up the customer support number to verify if it's the number that contacted you
Online shopping for tech
Back-to-school shopping is kicking off, and technology is a permanent fixture in the classroom. Many parents may be looking for laptops and tablets for this school year, which means scammers may target you.
How to protect yourself:
- Shop with familiar retailers
- Be skeptical of low prices
- Some companies rarely offer sales
- Research the website
Used car scams
Used cars are in high demand these days, and it's another example of scammers taking advantage of the situation.
The scam:
- Find make and model online for an excellent price
- In a city far away
- But a transport company can deliver the car
- They keep money in escrow
- Ask you to send money by wire transfer/prepaid debit card
How to protect yourself:
- Watch out for low prices
- Contact the seller by phone
- See the car before you buy it
- Don't wire funds for a car