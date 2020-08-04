GREENSBORO, N.C. — Restaurants, pharmacies, shops. When you spend your money at a locally owned store, it's estimated every $100 spent actually puts $68 in the community.

The Business Alliance for Local Living Economies came to those numbers by looking at what local businesses spend on local labor, local products, and local service providers.

The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you shop local and smart.

They developed this interactive page which lists businesses in every area of NC.

For example, if you click on the Central Region, that's us here in the Triad, you can search for the kind of business you're looking for. Or you can scroll through the list of businesses. When you do, you'll find the business name, the contact info and how they are protecting you or how you can support them (there are actual job listings in some of them!).

Buying your needs from them or buying a gift card for a future need is optimal. But the BBB says you can help your local businesses by liking and sharing the business on social media to get their name in front of others.



You can also write online reviews so others know your good experience with those businesses.