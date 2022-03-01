Under 50 and have BCBS of NC? Your colonoscopy will be covered as of June 2022.

A viewer emailed us this:

I have been following Julie and her cancer journey and ironically, had my annual physical the same week she announced her diagnosis.

I'm 46 years old. Imagine my surprise when Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina told me it was not going to cover my colonoscopy.

They told me they do not recognize 45 as the age to begin screening and they follow the old guideline of 50. What?!?!?



In May of 2021, The US Preventive Services Task Force revamped their recommendation to include screenings for those 45 to 75 years old, previously it was 50 to 75 years old. Now, to be clear, the screenings can include at-home tests as well as colonoscopies, it's not colonoscopies alone.

2 Wants To Know contacted Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC and this is what a spokesman said:



Blue Cross NC supports dropping the eligible Colorectal cancer screening age from 50 years old to 45 years old to allow for earlier screenings of younger populations in alignment with the United States Preventive Services Taskforce (USPSTF) guidelines.

We will be covering these screenings starting at age 45, effective June 1, 2022.



Why wait until June? We'll keep pressing them on it.

