WFMY News 2 Superheroes: Volunteers who help consumers resolve issues

Join our Call For Action volunteers to help solve cases.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Superheroes are known for helping their community and using their powers for good. You can join our group of local superheroes by volunteering with WFMY News 2's Call For Action team.

Call For Action is an organization that trains people to help consumers resolve their issues with businesses. Call For Action is an international, nonprofit network of consumer hotlines founded in 1963. WFMY News 2 has had a group of volunteers working here for 20+ years.

Over that time, our Call For Action volunteers has resolved thousands of consumer issues and gotten back millions of dollars back to the consumers in that time. We need more volunteers to help us solve local consumer cases.

COME VOLUNTEER WITH WFMY NEWS 2 CALL FOR ACTION

You don't need to have specific qualifications other than you want to help people and have computer skills that include email and easy internet researching. The volunteers spend three hours, one day a week at WFMY News 2 working cases. If you're interested in knowing more about how to volunteer, please email: callforaction@wfmy.com

DO YOU HAVE A CONSUMER COMPLAINT?

If you have a consumer issue, maybe a business overbilled you, or you didn't get a promised product but the business won't refund your money or you hired someone to do service on an appliance or your home but it's not completed, then you have a Call For Action case.