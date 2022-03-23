What you need to know before you buy any beauty products online

Companies are making big claims to get you to buy their beauty products. But most fall short of living up to those promises.

But can these "better than Botox" and "fuller lips without the filler" claims actually be true? The answer, unsurprisingly, is no, they can't.

"We call that 'magical marketing,' where they will give little buzzwords and they promise those results and they're just not there," Dr. Raminder Saluja said.

Saluja has been practicing cosmetic dermatology for more than two decades. She's been administering neurotoxins like Botox, facial fillers and the latest in anti-aging procedures at Saluja Cosmetic and Laser Center in Huntersville for the past 11 years.

Saluja said you have to understand what neurotoxins like Botox do and how they work to understand why you can't achieve the same results at home using a product you buy online.

"Botox just helps to relax the muscles of movement," Saluja said. "So when you're trying to make an expression, it just relaxes it and also helps to lift up the eyes, soften the lines that you form with movement.

"It's an injectable. It's something that has to get to the muscles, so I think that there's always a moisturizing side from different creams, but it cannot work on the muscles like Botox and Xeomin, and Dysport."

All of this means it's impossible to get Botox-like results from any lotion, serum or cream. Don't fall for the false promises you see on a social media ad. The same goes for products being pitched as a replacement for facial filler.

"These different lip plumpers, what they do is they have a little irritant in them that give you a little plumpness that's transitory from the response that you get from the irritant, that's it," Saluja said.

Any plumping you get from the irritant is only temporary. When it comes to the effectiveness of FDA-cleared at-home devices to tighten your skin, reduce wrinkles and contour curves, Saluja said the FDA approval doesn't mean they work.

"They're FDA cleared for safety but they're not FDA cleared for efficacy," Saluja said. "Do they give results? That's where you really want to see different research that's done, different peer-reviewed articles that look at do they do what they say they're going to do? That's the part that's missing with a lot of these over-the-counter products."

The bottom line? If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

"If it's some magical claim, just realize it's most likely not going to do it and save your money," Saluja said. "If something's too good to be true, using that old adage, it probably is."

