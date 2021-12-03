Best buys in December: Sony earphones, Cuisinart cookware & Amazon Echo.

Sales are big on many items, one cookware set is $350 dollars off!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s major holiday gifts like pricey tech or home goods, or more affordable stocking stuffers, December is one of the best times to find a sale on almost anything. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

"We’re seeing a lot of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continuing in the early days of December. They may not last all month long, so the earlier you can shop, the better," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Here are the top products to look out for in this special holiday edition of the Best Time to Buy:

CR found Sony wireless earphones for $248 at Abt Electronics, Amazon,Best Buy, and Walmart. While a bit of splurge, CR says they’re among the best wireless noise-canceling headphones it has tested.

A Cuisinart 12-piece set is now $220 at Amazon, it was $570! CR says the nonstick cookware aces all its tough tests.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is now on sale for $120 {normally $140} at Amazon and Best Buy. It does a lot more than just brew coffee, and it scores well across the board in CR’s tests.

The 4th generation Amazon Echo is now $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Lowe’s, Staples, and Target. That's a savings of $40.

"CR did see a lot of great deals on those big-screen TVs in November, and they’re continuing into December," said Gordon.