The one item you shouldn't buy in October

Consumer Reports has a list of things that are deals this month, but this one item may look like it's on sale when it's not.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Believe it or not, the month of October is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Crazy, right? Fear not: Consumer Reports says there will be sales all month long to help you save on your holiday shopping journey.

"Expect the sales to start earlier than ever this year as retailers jockey for consumers’ attention and dollars," said Samantha Gordon.

Target will kick things off with its Circle Week sale Oct. 1 through 7

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days come on Oct. 10 and 11

Walmart’s sale is from Oct. 9 through 12

Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the month

Before those sales hit, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The Nolah Natural 11" Mattress is now $1,406 (about $600 off) at Nolah. This CR Recommended mattress aced tests for maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use.

The Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 (about $80 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose.

The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and Home Depot.

THE ONE THING YOU SHOULDN'T BUY THIS OCTOBER IS...

A TV. TVs continue to be at their best prices during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set.