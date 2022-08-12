Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know

A look at the best and worst car brands you can buy from, according to Consumer Reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks.

Who makes the most reliable cars?

This is how the top 10 rounds out:

Toyota

Lexus

Mazda

Honda

Audi

Subaru

Acura

Kia

Lincoln

As for the worst cars, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep and Volkswagen are at the bottom.

How does Consumer Reports come up with the rankings?

Consumer Reports said it asks its members to share problems they've had with their vehicles in the previous 12 months. This year, they got data on over 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2022 (with a few early-introduced 2023s).

They addressed 17 trouble areas including engine, transmission, in-car electronics and more.

Then they created brand-level rankings based on the average predicted reliability score in the model lineup. For a brand to be ranked, Consumer Reports needs data for two or more models.

Takeaways

Consumer Reports says you should buy cars from reliable brands.

Their advice is to shop the top of their brand reliability list, then make a decision based on a specific model based on its reliability score.