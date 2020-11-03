There are a ton of smartphone options out there.

They all call, text, go on the web, so at the end of the day, what's different about them?

If you're looking for the best phone out there, the tech blog CNet says to think about picture quality.

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL boast two telephoto lenses, the first-ever for a Google phone. The portrait mode zoom and low light settings also received an upgrade, but if you want your pics to remain at the highest quality, you'll have to upload them to google photos in the cloud.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes with a night mode and a stylus to give you full editing tools to enhance your pictures.

The Apple iPhones 11 Pro and Pro Max feature one camera on the front and three cameras on the back for wide, ultrawide and telephoto pictures. And Apple's Night Mode for low light photography is considered the best on the market.