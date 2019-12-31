GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman came back from her Christmas break to find out that the business she worked at, no longer existed. The building where International Minute Press was is now completely emptied leaving employees and customers with nothing but questions.

Finding out after a Christmas vacation, that your job no longer exists is a pretty unenviable position.

But what do you do if you're a consumer who's paid for some services from a business that abruptly shuts down?

We checked with the Better Business Bureau and they say it all kind of revolves around bankruptcy.

If the company has closed but hasn't filed for bankruptcy they say to look for a message for customers at their previous physical location, check with a neighboring business, and try to reach the owner. If you have property on the premises, ask the landlord if you can have access to get your stuff. If all else fails, contact police to get your property out of the building,

So what if they did go bankrupt? It still depends on the type of bankruptcy.

There are generally two types of business bankruptcy that you will encounter: Chapter 7 and Chapter 11.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to keep working while it reorganizes its finances and gets more stable. If that happens, you can redeem all your gift cards and services as usual. Sadly, many Chapter 11 bankruptcies fail and slide into Chapter 7. Put simply, if you know a company has declared bankruptcy but is still open, redeem your gift cards and services as soon as possible. If the company goes into Chapter 7, your chances of getting your money back will drop drastically.



Chapter 7 bankruptcy forces the company to close down and surrender their assets to pay back taxes, creditors, employees, and customers, usually in that order. Unfortunately, all the money is usually gone by the time it gets to the employees.

But if the company is in Chapter 7, it's not quite time to panic yet. If you paid for services using a gift card, you can dispute the charge on your card and possibly get the money back. If you paid via check or cash, you'll need to file a claim with the bankruptcy court overlooking the process if you want to get your money back.

We reached out to our local BBB. They added that if you paid for a service from International Minute press, remember these two things.

If you paid with a credit card file your claim as "fraud" under the grounds that you paid for a product or service that you will never receive. Most credit card companies will waive the 90-day time frame that they usually enforce, giving you a better chance of getting your money.



And since this business is a franchise, try contacting the franchise headquarters to see if they can help in any way.

