Microsoft announced that they are no longer providing technical assistance, software updates, or bug fixes for Windows 7. That's giving scammers a huge opportunity to confuse Windows users into paying to update their “expiring Windows license” whether they need to or not, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Here's how it works. You get a call from someone who claims to be a concerned Microsoft employee. They explain that you need to upgrade your operating system if you want your computer to keep working.

The BBB says the caller may seem friendly and helpful, but don't believe a word they say, because they're just a scammer. They may convince you to pay fake yearly fees or request remote access to your computer under the guise of installing software. If you pay the fees, you could lose hundreds of dollars. But if you allow the scammer access to your computer, your secure personal information, such as banking details and login credentials, can be compromised. This puts you at risk for identity theft.

So before you fall victim, here's how you can protect yourself.

Don’t trust unsolicited callers. Real companies won't call you without permission.

Real companies won't call you without permission. Double-check unusual claims. If someone calls you claiming you have a problem you had no idea existed, don’t take their word for it. Hang up and do some research before you accept any help. In the BBB Scam Tracker reports, victims report that they were already using Windows 10 when they got a call claiming they needed to upgrade.

If someone calls you claiming you have a problem you had no idea existed, don’t take their word for it. Hang up and do some research before you accept any help. In the BBB Scam Tracker reports, victims report that they were already using Windows 10 when they got a call claiming they needed to upgrade. Never allow a stranger remote access to your computer . If you have a genuine tech problem, get help from a reputable company or individual.

. If you have a genuine tech problem, get help from a reputable company or individual. Get tech information straight from the source. If your computer runs Windows, for example, find out about updates, new operating systems, and tech support directly from Microsoft. Double-check you are on the official website or calling the real support line before you share personal information or pay any money.

Original story from the BBB here.