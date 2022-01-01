Beware: Fake at-home COVID test kits & price gouging

Is it price gouging? NC AG Josh Stein explains how to know. FTC warns of fake at-home test kits for sale.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got a sore throat and a headache? You should probably get a COVID test.

You had close personal contact with someone who tested positive? You probably should get a COVID test.



Now the question is, what kind of test?

Do you go the appointment route, possibly wait in line and then wait a few days for results or do you go the at-home test kit route? Assuming you can find one.



I checked Amazon today and they have tests in stock but you'll wait almost two weeks to get it to your doorstep. Other well-known websites like CVS show all their online offerings of at-home COVID tests are out of stock.



This is why if you Google the at-home COVID test, you might get a list of websites and retailers you've never heard of. The Federal Trade Commission is warning you, beware of buying fake COVID tests online.



The FDA has a list of approved tests. Make sure the names match up.

Do a quick search of the website or company name and then the words “scam” or “complaint” and see if anything pops up.

Pay with your credit card, not your debit card. This way, if you get charged for something that isn't right or you never get the product you can dispute the charge.

PRICE GOUGING?

Now, what if you find a for-real at-home test, but you think the business selling it is charging a cost that is way over what it should be?

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says the only way to know if it's price gouging-- is if you report it.

“If the prices have jumped, was that increased justified or not? Did their price increase, because if their prices haven't increased, it’s wrong to rip off consumers,” said NC AG Josh Stein.