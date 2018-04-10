BURLINGTON, NC: Dr. Martha Cates certainly wasn’t expecting a call from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. She was at work when one of her co-workers told her a deputy was on the phone wanting to speak with her, “I picked up the phone and he introduced himself as Deputy James Marshall,” said Dr. Cates.

He told Dr. Cates there was a warrant out for her arrest after she missed jury duty, “Everything sounded on the level he gave me a docket number,” said Cates.

Concerned that she was in trouble with the law Dr. Cates asked what she needed to do. The man on the other end of the phone told her it was her “lucky day” and that the judge was allowing a small number of people to pay a fine without facing jail time.

Dr. Cates was instructed to pick up a cash voucher at Food Lion, “My friends were listening and watching what I was writing down and became suspicious,” said Dr. Cates. While Dr. Cates was still on the phone talking with the man one of her friends called the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, “There was no one there by that name,” said Dr. Cates.

A few minutes later she did some checking online and found several articles warning people about a “jury duty scam” and a man claiming to be Deputy James Marshall, “I thought I just about fell hook, line and sinker for a scam,” said Dr. Cates.

News 2 reached out to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and was told while it is not unusual for a deputy to call about a warrant or summons, the agency will never ask for money over the phone.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says never make any sort of payment associated with a summons over the phone. It’s also never a good idea to just assume the person on the other end of the phone is a deputy. Sheriff Johnson says don’t be afraid to tell the person on the phone you plan to come down to the Sheriff’s Office in person to clean everything up.

