FACT CHECK: Biden's claim about Trump's handling of coronavirus needs context

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During a speech in North Carolina Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden said: "We know now he knew exactly how bad the pandemic was back in February. He's on tape with Bob Woodward saying he knew how bad it was. He didn't say a thing. He didn't say a thing. If he had spoken, as I said Columbia said 37,000 more people would be alive today."



There's a lot to unpack here, so let's take it piece by piece.



"He knew exactly how bad the pandemic was back in February. He's on tape with Bob Woodward."



President Donald Trump is on tape in a phone interview with journalist Bob Woodward saying: "I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create panic." That recording was from March 19. It's still unclear if the President is saying he downplayed the virus earlier in March or in February which is the month Biden mentioned.