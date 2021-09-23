Biggest misconceptions of retirement: 2 Wants to Know

Financial professional Scott Braddock from Scott Braddock Financial breaks down the biggest misconceptions of retirement.

WHAT DO YOU TELL PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY'RE TOO YOUNG TO THINK ABOUT RETIREMENT?

You’re never too young! In fact, the younger the better because you have compound interest working to build your retirement.

I recommend young workers start saving the day they get their first paycheck.

If you invested $10,000 at 20 years old, with a 5% interest rate, it would grow to $70,000 by the time you reach retirement age. If you waited to invest that same $10,000 at age 30, you would only have about $43,000.

Keep in mind, you need to keep the money you earn in the account in order to capitalize on compound interest, so resist the temptation to withdraw.

CAN WE HAVE MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF RETIREMENT ACCOUNT?

Yes - some people believe you can only have one, which is a myth!

Depending on your income, you can open an IRA even if you have an employer-sponsored plan, like a 401(k). You can also open more than one IRA, like a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA.

There are benefits to having both a Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, such as tax diversification in retirement. Discuss your options with a financial professional.

My first priority when meeting with clients is to understand what drives their financial decision-making. Are they a saver, speculator, or investor? People view money differently, and identifying this helps me clarify their vision for retirement.

SOME MAY THINK YOUR EXPENSES DECREASE IN RETIREMENT. TELL US WHY THAT’S NOT ALWAYS TRUE?

There's an age-old rule that says you will spend 70-80% of your pre-retirement income when you retire. The problem is, everyone is unique! Some could be spending more, while others will spend less.

From vacations to new hobbies and even healthcare, retirement isn't cheap. In fact, the average 65-year-old couple retiring today will spend nearly $390,000 on health care costs in retirement.

A COMMON MISCONCEPTION IS THAT SOCIAL SECURITY WILL PROVIDE ENOUGH INCOME IN RETIREMENT.

Social Security is only designed to replace about 40% of your income, and we tell clients they will likely need as much as 80% of their pre-retirement income to maintain the lifestyle they want in retirement.

The average Social Security benefit for retired workers in 2021 is $1,543 a month.

You shouldn’t rely on Social Security alone to get you through retirement. It’s important to fund your personal retirement savings during your working years.

WHAT CAN WE DO TO MAKE SURE WE’RE PREPARED FOR RETIREMENT?