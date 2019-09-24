Bill, another bill, a jury summons. These are things you get in the mail. But you don't get bills or a jury summons by Facebook messenger...right? Well…..

People are getting messages on Facebook, the KIK app or a text. The text claims you're a suspect in a crime (and this could easily morph into “you forgot jury duty” or “you forgot to pay a ticket”). To make it more real the message comes with the name and picture of a real law enforcement officer.



“They can again get photos off the internet, develop actually names of deputies that might have been in the news or investigators that might have been in the news.”

The fake officer then tells you the case will be dismissed if you send money or explicit photos.



“When we have individuals out here who are impersonating us and potentially damaging that trust, that is very detrimental to the relationship to the community and with law enforcement.”

If they make it seem so real, how do you know it's a scam?



If there's a pressure to pay right now.

If they ask for gift cards or wiring money-- it's always a scam.