Don't miss it! Between $100-$500 is coming your way.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC customers are getting "retail cards" in the mail. There will be 600,000 cards going out starting mid-October.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Don’t overlook what’s about to come to your mailbox. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is mailing out 600,000 “retail cards”. Basically, it is a gift card you can use for items including food to exercise equipment.

The mailings come in a regular envelope pre-paid with BCBS of NC on the return address. It will say there is a wellness gift for you inside.

The card will have anywhere from $100 to $500 on it. Look for the mailings in your mailbox from October 19 to November 1.

“It will allow them to basically buy household, food, wellness expenses, at various retail shops. These cards are a fast, flexible way to share the funds without impacting their premiums. This will not cause customer's premiums to increase,” said Mitch Perry, CEO BSBSNC.

What you can use the retail cards for? Food, health-related expenses, over the counter medications, first aid supplied, vitamins, exercise equipment, baby care items

Where can you use the card? Some of the big-name retailers include Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Dollar General, and Family Dollar

What can't you use it for? Your insurance premiums, co-pays or deductibles, prescription drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and firearms. The card will reject any purchases of these items.

*So, if you're doing your grocery shopping with this card, make sure you don't include that bottle of wine and you pay for it on your own dime. Otherwise, the card could reject your whole purchase.

How much will you get?

“We have different premium levels based on coverage so it is tied to the underlying cost of the products the members had, so those who have more expensive products get the higher gift card and those who have the lower expensive products get the lower gift card,” explained Perry.

The cards do not have an expiration date. Once the cards are mailed, BCBSNC will have a place on their website to answer questions, including if you happen to throw away your card by mistake. The total for the cards is $200,000,000.

Where did they get this money? According to the BCBS release, it is from the Risk Corridor Program. These were the funds the government set aside before the Affordable Care Act. The funds were to protect insurers from losses. Here is a sample from the release:

Risk Corridor Program Funds

Blue Cross NC is able to fund these health and wellness retail cards for the direct benefit of its members from the monies received from the federal government following litigation related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) temporary risk corridor program.



In April 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the federal government is required to follow-through on the promise of the ACA risk corridor program that covered years 2014 through 2016. While not intended to protect insurers from all losses in the ACA marketplace, the risk corridor program provided an appropriate and necessary backstop on losses for insurers that were willing to serve people in the new marketplace.