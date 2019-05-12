NEW YORK, New York — Mammograms are a necessary procedure for all women, but they're even more invaluable for breast cancer survivors.

Roseann Neill was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and eventually beat it. But the 52-year-old mom says her fighting hasn't stopped since. Now she's battling her insurance company.

Last year, she switched jobs and went in for a mammogram. She eventually got a bill for over $900. And her insurance company, Aetna, would not cover it.

