'It's not the prettiest pie but it's delicious: The legend of NC Brown Sugar Pie

The Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy has been serving it daily for 50 years.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — North Carolina is known for all sorts of tasty treats from BBQ in Lexington, oysters on the coast, and don't forget the moonshine in the mountains that helped pave the way for NASCAR.

Here is another to add to the list: Brown Sugar Pie. This pie has been a tradition in Mount Airy for the last 50 years at the Cross Creek Country Club. The ooey gooey pie has been on the menu from the beginning all thanks to a man named Bucky. The chef refers to the pie as Bucky's Brown Sugar Pie.

"The brown sugar pie is part of the southern tradition, it's something that has been cooked in this area for a long time. The brown sugar pie is not the prettiest pie you'll ever see but it's delicious. The crust gets crispy and caramelized and just below the insides are ooey and luscious and it's a really great dessert, you'll never question it again," said Josh Greenberg, Chef at Cross Creek Country Club.

Mayberry Days are this weekend in Mount Airy. These pies will be available at Cross Creek Country Club, you can stop by and try a slice or you can just pick up a whole pie.

"We serve it slightly warmed, we won't serve it too hot, it turns caramelly. Slightly warm it up in the oven for 10-15 seconds so it loses the cold from the refrigerator," said Greenberg.

If you're thinking about trying your hand at making the pie, Greenberg says while the ingredients are simple, the labor is in making the pie, which is about 1.5 hours. He shared a few of his tricks.

"I've experimented with this pie a bit and it takes it up to the next level when you have the milk and the butter come up to a steaming point so they melt the sugar," said Greenberg.

Brown Sugar Pie

Crust

Ingredients

2 ½ cups All Purpose Flour (spooned, sifted and leveled)

1 tsp Salt

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter (chilled and cut into cubes)

2/3 cup vegetable shortening (chilled)

½ cup cold water

Directions

Whisk flour and salt together in a large bowl Cut the butter and shortening into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter (or 2 forks) until the mixture resembles pea-sized bits being careful not to overwork the ingredients Add cold water a tablespoon at a time until the dough forms a large clump Using floured hands, work the dough until the ingredients are well incorporated Form a large ball, cut in half Press the 2 halves into 2 large disks and wrap them in saran wrap Refrigerate for at least 2 hours (no more than 3 days) Roll out using a floured rolling pin and transfer into a pie plate

Pie

Ingredients:

3 cups light brown sugar (packed)

¾ cup melted butter

¾ cup whole milk (heated to almost boiling)

3 large eggs (beaten)

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp pure vanilla

½ tsp salt

Directions