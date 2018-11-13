CONSUMER REPORTS – Back-up camera. Bluetooth technology. USB port. If you have all of these in your car, your car is newer than mine!

My 2005 car has none of that. And I don't really wish for it. But what is on my wish list: remote start. What a dream it would be for the car to feel warm as soon as I got in it on a wintry day!

Consumer Reports recently looked at remote starters. Cars manufactured 2005 and forward can easily get compatible remote starters. CR experts recommend you get it from the manufacturer.

But if your car is older than 2005, you're looking at an aftermarket remote. The suggestion is to make sure you have it professionally installed by a national chain. You're looking at $200 to $300 for parts and labor.

CR compiled a list of the top 10 rated remote starters. Read on & be warm!

