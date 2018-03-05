CONSUMER REPORTS – One can of bug spray is actually applied in two ways! According to Consumer Reports, you just spray it on adults, but for kids you should spray it on your hands first and then put it on the child's exposed skin and face. Never put it on their hands--kid touch their eyes and mouth too much.

And check out the video, Consumer Reports put food coloring in the spray to show you that just spraying is not enough. You have to rub it in for it to cover you.

And this was interesting too, if you're doing sun block and bug spray, the sunscreen goes first, let it absorb in and then apply repellent on top. The whole point is to keep the ticks and the mosquitos that carry disease off you.

Spraying your skin and your clothes is a good thing but spraying under your clothes doesn't allow the repellent to ventilate and you don't want to be inhaling this stuff.

Don’t forget to spray your ankles and knees and when it comes to your face, spray it on your hands first and then wipe your face, neck, outside of your ears and your head if you’re bald.

© 2018 WFMY