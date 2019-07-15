GREENSBORO, N.C. — Barry hit Louisiana over the weekend. And while there's nothing in the tropics to watch, there probably will be at some point.

North Carolina has had its share over the last couple of years with Florence, Michael, and Matthew.

Storm preparedness is more than just having bottled water, especially when it comes to your furry family members.



Consumer Reports has a series of recommendations.

- Make sure they have a collar with an id tag, contact number, and rabies tag.

- A traveling bag, crate, or carrier.

- 3 to 7 days worth of canned dry food in a place you could easily get it together.

- At least 7 days worth of bottled water for each person and pet.

- Pet feeding dishes

- Flashlight

- Blanket (for scooping them up)

- Have an extra harness and leash ready.

- Copies of medical records and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires.

- Disposable litter trays.

The humane society, ASPCA, And ready.gov all have full lists of things you should consider. Check out their lists at those links.



Also, grab some recent photos of your pets in case they get lost. as well as a photo of you and the pet together to document ownership. But if a natural disaster hits, do hotels have to take your pet?

Turns out, no they don't. Now, this, of course, doesn't apply to service animals.

According to our verify team, there was a law passed after Katrina that says government officials need to consider how to accommodate animals. But there is no mandate to shelter them.



But there are some websites that can direct you to hotels that take pets. Check them out below.

petfriendlytravel.com

akc.org

Petfriendlyhotels.net