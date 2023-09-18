Burger Deals TODAY: Wendy's, McDonalds & Burger King

It's National Cheeseburger Day and franchises are offering deals as long as you use their app.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's National Cheeseburger Day on this Monday, September 18, 2023. While the biggest fast-food burger chains are all offering deals today, some of the deals are available for a week or more. The catch to all of the deals, you have to use the app to make your order.

Wendy's Deal

:

You can get a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent with any purchase, as long as you make it on the Wendy's app. This deal goes from September 18, 2023, through September 22, 2023.

McDonald's Deal:

You can get a Double Cheeseburger for just 50 cents through the McDonald's app. There is a limit to one burger per customer. By the way, that 50-cent price first debuted in 1982.

Burger King's Deal:

You can get a free Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase and you must be part of the Royal Perks Reward Program, which is, of course, their app.

If you relish history, then here are a few details on the cheeseburger. The hamburger was in existence in the early 1900s but the cheeseburger didn't make its debut until about 1924. It wasn't until 1935 that a restaurant actually trademarked the word, "cheeseburger".