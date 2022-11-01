Butterball Turkey Hotline experts are answering your questions

For the last 41 years, the experts have heard it all. Now you can text or call them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A turkey just chilling in the hot tub, it's one of my favorite pictures. It looks ridiculous, but fun fact, the Butterball Hotline experts were actually asked if a turkey could be thawed faster if it was put in the hot tub.

No doubt, the person got stuck like so many of us, with a still frozen turkey on Thanksgiving Day and they were looking for a way to save the holiday meal.

In the last 41 years, the Butterball Turkey Hotline has heard it all. The hotline is open. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with the turkey experts.

One of the most common questions is, how do I wash the turkey before I cook it?

“I had a lady once, she was shining a flashlight in the turkey, looking for what she had to take out of the bird. Her mom told her there was stuff in the bird she needed to wash out. No, it comes ready to go. Now, don't forget the giblets, they’re in the neck part, but if you cooked the turkey with it in there, that’s ok. You’ll want to pat the turkey dry. Don't give it a bath and put it in the pan on the rack and into the oven,” said Carol Miller, Butterball Turkey Hotline expert.

Most of us don't make a whole turkey often, it’s okay to ask questions.