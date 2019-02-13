With the latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung priced at $1,000 and up, consumers are looking for ways to save. Consumer Reports offers some ideas you may not have considered before.

There’s nothing cheaper than keeping the phone you already have. Start off by giving it a tuneup. First, make sure the operating system is updated. That can help speed up a sluggish phone.

You can also swap the battery if it’s not holding a charge. A new one can cost you less than $100. Also, if your screen has seen better days, you can replace one on many older phones for about $150 or less.

But if your old phone is beyond saving, there are ways to pay less when buying a new one. You should think about phones the way you think about cars. If you buy last year’s model, you’re going to save a lot of money.

Because smartphones are evolving more slowly than they used to with each new generation, CR says you can get an even better deal by buying one that’s two years old. Another thing to consider—Samsung and Apple sell the vast majority of phones out there, but they’re not the only players in the game. LG, Sony, Google, and OnePlus have recommended models in Consumer Reports’ ratings.

Another way to save? CR readers really like refurbished smartphones.