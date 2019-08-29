You can buy a couch on Facebook Marketplace….and guns too. Even though the website banned the sale of guns back in 2016.



So, how is this still happening?

It all comes down to a simple trick.

Instead of listing actual guns, sellers simply list gun cases or boxes at inflated prices. Turns out, that's become code for actual guns.

Then the seller and buyer are able to hash out the finer details in private messages away from prying eyes.

Facebook is trying hard to crack down. But it’s not enough.

Right now, one in three people in the US visit marketplace every month.



So what can you do?

Facebook suggests, for now, if you see these types of sales, report it to them immediately.