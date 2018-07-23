GREENSBORO, NC:: Cedric Parker is a teacher, a father, a husband and a first-time home owner, “It’s unbelievable,” said Parker.

It’s also, on occasions, a pain in the you know what. Parker found that out a few weeks ago when he noticed an orange cable that ran from a box on the side of his house into his backyard and then out into the vegetation area behind it, “I didn’t know what is was for or why it was in my yard,” said Parker.

News 2 went to investigate, we were able to confirm it was a Spectrum cable for the home’s internet connection. What Parker didn’t know is that the cable stretched more than 100 feet from the home up and over fallen trees, around bushes, down a slope to a cable connection unit, “I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Parker.

The new homeowner had Spectrum install internet service two months earlier and apparently the technician thought it was okay to run the cord along the ground zig zagging around all sorts of things rather than burying it, “No words, I don’t understand this,” said Parker.

When Parker called Spectrum, he was told the company would bury the line but only in the grassy backyard area and not in the greenbelt behind the house, “Something needs to be done, it’s a liability issue and a risk,” said Parker.

That’s when 2 Wants to Know reached out to the cable provider and the city to figure out what could be done. We took pictures of the area and sent them supervisors with the City of Greensboro and Spectrum.

The next day a person with the city reached out to us and informed us it can enforce rules when it comes to a public area but since this is on private property it has little authority or control.

We then heard back from Spectrum who said they would take a closer look at the situation. A spokesperson called the next day to inform News 2 the company was sending a crew out to the home to bury the line, “That’s wonderful news,” said Parker.

Spectrum emailed us this statement: “We’ve properly buried the cable serving Cedric Parker, we’re sorry for the inconvenience and we’re looking into what caused this delay, so we can prevent it from happening again.”

The crew was able to bury the line in a couple hours while Parker was able to bury what had become a bit of a headache, “You guys (News2) stepped up to the plate, you did the investigation, thank you,” said Parker.

