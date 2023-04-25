Call 811 before you start digging

April is Safe Digging Month. While it's a month focused on safe digging, you should always call 811.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April is a time many people get out in their yard and start new projects. If those projects involved any type of digging, be sure to call 811.

Anytime you'll be digging on your property you need to know where public utility-owned lines are.

Get in touch with 811 either by calling the number or going to NC811.org.

NC 811 will then get in touch with utility companies, who then send out professional locators to mark their buried lines, free of charge.

You need to call 811 three full days before any excavation so there is enough time to get the utility lines marked.

NC 811 does not actually mark the utilities, they simply act as the middle man, coordinating where projects are happening and letting utility companies know.

It doesn't matter how big or small the project is, you should call 811 because utilities can be at different depths.

If you are using a contractor for the job, they should be calling 811 on your behalf, this way if they damage something you won’t be liable. You can check up to make they did call 811 by looking at tickets filed in the app.